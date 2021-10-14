Sajjan Jindal elected as World Steel Association Chairman

Bhubaneswar: World Steel Association (WSA) has elected Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel Ltd, as Chairman for the year 2021-22.
The Board of Members of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) has elected the following Executive Board of Directors for the 2021/2022 period. The individuals on the Executive Board of Directors will hold office for one year:
Chairman – Sajjan JINDAL, JSW Steel Limited
Vice-Chairman – YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
Vice-Chairman – Jeong-Woo CHOI, POSCO
Treasurer – Mark VASSELLA, BlueScope Steel Limited
Chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) – Timoteo DI MAULO, Aperam
Mr Jindal addressed the Board of Members, thanking Dr Yu Yong for his capable chairmanship over the last two years, and welcoming addressing the challenges for the global industry going forward, particularly with respect to climate change.
The Board of Members has also elected the 2021/2022 Executive Committee:
Salah AL-ANSARI – HADEED, Saudi Iron & Steel Company (a SABIC affiliate)
David B. BURRITT – United States Steel Corporation
CHEN Derong – China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
Jeong-Woo CHOI – POSCO
Uğur DALBELER – Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
Eiji HASHIMOTO – Nippon Steel Corporation
Sajjan JINDAL – JSW Steel Limited
André Bier Gerdau JOHANNPETER – Gerdau S.A.
Yoshihisa KITANO – JFE Steel Corporation
Lakshmi N. MITTAL – ArcelorMittal
Alexey A. MORDASHOV – Severstal (PAO)
Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN – Tata Steel Limited
Paolo ROCCA – Techint Group
Leon J. TOPALIAN – Nucor Corporation
YU Yong – HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
Hubert ZAJICEK – voestalpine A.G.
and
Edwin BASSON, World Steel Association (worldsteel), as Secretary
The Board of Members has also welcomed the following steel producers as regular members:
Siam Yamato Steel Company Corporation (SYS) (Thailand), represented by Damrongsak JATURONGPATANA
SULB Company (Bahrain), represented by Ravi SINGH
The following is welcomed as an affiliated member:
Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) (India), represented by Sushim BANERJEE
The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.