Sajjan Jindal elected as World Steel Association Chairman

Bhubaneswar: World Steel Association (WSA) has elected Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel Ltd, as Chairman for the year 2021-22.

The Board of Members of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) has elected the following Executive Board of Directors for the 2021/2022 period. The individuals on the Executive Board of Directors will hold office for one year:

Chairman – Sajjan JINDAL, JSW Steel Limited

Vice-Chairman – YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Vice-Chairman – Jeong-Woo CHOI, POSCO

Treasurer – Mark VASSELLA, BlueScope Steel Limited

Chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) – Timoteo DI MAULO, Aperam

Mr Jindal addressed the Board of Members, thanking Dr Yu Yong for his capable chairmanship over the last two years, and welcoming addressing the challenges for the global industry going forward, particularly with respect to climate change.

The Board of Members has also elected the 2021/2022 Executive Committee:

Salah AL-ANSARI – HADEED, Saudi Iron & Steel Company (a SABIC affiliate)

David B. BURRITT – United States Steel Corporation

CHEN Derong – China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Jeong-Woo CHOI – POSCO

Uğur DALBELER – Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.

Eiji HASHIMOTO – Nippon Steel Corporation

Sajjan JINDAL – JSW Steel Limited

André Bier Gerdau JOHANNPETER – Gerdau S.A.

Yoshihisa KITANO – JFE Steel Corporation

Lakshmi N. MITTAL – ArcelorMittal

Alexey A. MORDASHOV – Severstal (PAO)

Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN – Tata Steel Limited

Paolo ROCCA – Techint Group

Leon J. TOPALIAN – Nucor Corporation

YU Yong – HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Hubert ZAJICEK – voestalpine A.G.

and

Edwin BASSON, World Steel Association (worldsteel), as Secretary

The Board of Members has also welcomed the following steel producers as regular members:

Siam Yamato Steel Company Corporation (SYS) (Thailand), represented by Damrongsak JATURONGPATANA

SULB Company (Bahrain), represented by Ravi SINGH

The following is welcomed as an affiliated member:

Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) (India), represented by Sushim BANERJEE

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.