Indian Army Contingent Departs for 17th Edition of Indo-US Joint Military Exercise “Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021” at Joint Base Elmendorf – Richardson, Alaska (USA)

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise “Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021” will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) from 15 to 29 October 2021. The contingent, comprising of 350 personnel of an Infantry Battalion Group departed on 14 October 2021. Exercise YudhAbhyas is the largest running joint military training and defence cooperation endeavor between India and USA. This will be the 17th Edition of the joint exercise which is hosted alternately between both countries.

The previous version of this exercise was held at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Bikaner, Rajasthan in February 2021. This exercise is another step in the growing military cooperation between the two countries.

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and inter-operability between two Armies. The joint exercise will focus on Combined Arms Manoeuvres in cold climatic conditions and is primarily aimed at sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise will culminate after a 48 hours long validation.