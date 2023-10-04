ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Honoured with Prestigious ‘Mahatma Award 2023’ for CSR Excellence

Mumbai: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers – was conferred with the distinguished ‘Mahatma Award 2023’ in the ‘CSR Excellence’ category ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

The award was received by Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, CSR Head of AM/NS India, on behalf of the company from Mr. Uttam Parmar, Gandhian and ex-trustee of Mahatma Gandhi set up Gujarat Vidyapith, during the ceremony held in New Delhi on September 30, in the presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries from various sectors.

Established by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, a prominent advocate for India’s CSR Bill, the prestigious award underscores the pivotal role of corporates and individuals in driving CSR initiatives and fostering positive societal change.

AM/NS India received acclaim for transformative initiatives that include:

1. COVID-19 Relief Efforts: Providing critical support during the pandemic.

2. Digital Pathasala: Empowering students with digital education.

3. Project Daksh: Enhancing employability skills and providing job placements.

4. Beti Padhao Scholarships: Promoting gender equality in education.

5. Padega Bharat: Upgrading educational infrastructure in government-run schools.

6. Healthcare Program: Improving access to healthcare for marginalized populations.

On being recognised, MR. KEIJI KUBOTA, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, HR AND ADMINISTRATION, ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS INDIA) said, “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. At AM/NS India, our philosophy and approach are harmoniously aligned with India’s CSR law and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We center our efforts on health, education, skill development, sports, environmental conservation, and employee volunteering. Our dedicated initiatives have touched over 2.5 million people across India, fostering a brighter, more sustainable future for all. ”

Dr. Yadvendu delivered a keynote on ‘Health and its Impact,’ highlighting technology’s role in advancing healthcare and the alignment of the United Nations Sustainability Development Goal.