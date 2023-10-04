PM Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on 5th October

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on 5th October, 2023.

At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education. At around 03:30 PM, Prime Minister will reach Jabalpur, where he will perform bhoomi poojan of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’. He will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation development projects worth more than Rs 12,600 crore, in sectors like in road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water.

PM in Rajasthan

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure in Rajasthan. The projects include 350 bedded ‘Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur’, and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan. The integrated centre for ‘Trauma, Emergency and critical care’ at AIIMS Jodhpur will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore. It will encompass various facilities such as triage, diagnostics, day care, wards, private rooms, modular operating theatres, ICUs and dialysis areas. It will bring a holistic approach in management of trauma and emergency cases by providing multidisciplinary and comprehensive care to patients. The seven Critical Care Blocks across Rajasthan will augment district level critical care infrastructure benefiting people of the state.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. To be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore, the New Terminal Building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours. It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

Prime Minister will also dedicate IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of- the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1135 crore. It is a step towards providing high quality holistic education and building infrastructure for supporting cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives.

For upgrading the infrastructure at Central University of Rajasthan, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation ‘central instrumentation laboratory’, staff quarters and ‘yoga & sports sciences building’. He will lay the foundation stone of the Central Library, 600 capacity Hostel and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan.

In a step that will improve road infrastructure in Rajasthan, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road development projects including four laning of Karwar to Dangiyawas Section of Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-125A; Construction of seven Bypasses/Re-alignments of major town portions of Balotra to Sanderao section via Jalore (NH-325); project for four laning of Pachpadra-Bagundi section of NH-25. These road projects will be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1475 crore. Jodhpur Ring Road will help in easing traffic pressure and reduction in vehicular pollution in the city. The projects will help improve connectivity, boosting trade employment generation and economic growth in the region.

Prime Minister will flag off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train – Runicha Express – connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. – Khambli Ghat. Runicha Express will pass through Jodhpur, Degana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari, improving connectivity of all towns with the national capital. The new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn.-Khambli Ghat will provide an impetus to tourism and generate employment in the region. Further, two other rail projects will be dedicated to Nation by the Prime Minister. These include projects for doubling the 145 km long ‘Degana-Rai Ka Bagh’ rail line and the 58 km long ‘Degana-Kuchaman City’ rail line.

PM in Madhya Pradesh

The 500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati is being celebrated with great fervour by the Government of India. The announcement regarding the celebration was made by the Prime Minister, during his visit to Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh in July, 2023. He reiterated this pronouncement during this year’s historic Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In line with these celebrations, Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan‘.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore in Jabalpur, the ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’ will be spread in an area of about 21 acres. It will showcase an impressive 52 feet high bronze statue of Rani Durgavati. It will have a magnificent museum highlighting the history of Gondwana region including the valour and courage of Rani Durgavati. It will also highlight the cuisine, art, culture, way of living etc of Gond people and other tribal communities. The premises of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan‘will also have multiple parks and gardens including a garden for medicinal plants, Cactus garden, Rock garden, among others.

Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals.

Prime Minister’s vision to provide ‘housing for all’ will be strengthened as the Light House Project at Indore, Madhya Pradesh will be inaugurated. Built at a cost of about Rs 128 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, the project will benefit more than 1000 beneficiary families. It employs innovative technology ‘Prefabricated Sandwich Panel System with Pre-engineered Steel Structural System’ to build quality homes with all basic facilities but in considerably reduced construction time.

In a step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections, the foundation stone of multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over Rs 2350 crores will be laid. Prime Minister will dedicate the Jal Jeevan Mission project in Seoni district worth over Rs 100 crore, to the nation. These projects in four districts of the state will benefit about 1575 villages of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation worth multiple projects more than Rs 4800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects including upgradation of road connecting Jharkheda- Berasia – Dholkhedi of NH 346; four laning of Balaghat – Gondia Section of NH 543; four Laning of Khandwa Bypass connecting Rudhi and Deshgaon; four Laning of Temagaon to Chicholi section of NH 47; four laning of road connecting Boregaon to Shahpur; and four laning of road connecting Shahpur to Muktainagar. Prime Minister will dedicate to nation the upgradation of the road connecting Khalghat to Sarwardewla of NH 347C.

Prime Minister will dedicate rail projects worth more than Rs 1850 crore to the nation. These projects include doubling the rail line connecting Katni – Vijaysota (102 KMs) and Marwasgram – Singrauli (78.50 KMs). Both these projects are part of the project for doubling the rail line connecting Katni – Singrauli Section. These projects will improve rail infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh benefiting the trade and tourism in the state.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation Vijaipur- Auraiya- Phulpur Pipeline Project. The 352 KMs long pipeline has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1750 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Jabalpur section (317 KMs) of Mumbai Nagpur Jharsuguda Pipeline Project. The project will be built at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The gas pipeline projects will provide clean and affordable Natural Gas to industries and homes, and will be a step towards reducing emissions in the environment. Prime Minister will also dedicate a new bottling plant at Jabalpur which has been built at a cost of about Rs 147 crore.