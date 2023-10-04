Uganda Airline commences India Operations with the launch of its Tri-Weekly Entebbe Mumbai connection

Uganda Airlines today announced the commencement of its India Operations with the launch of its new direct service, connecting Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, with effect from October 7. This flight will be operated thrice a week between the two cities and offer a direct service on its Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft. The service will offer a Three class configuration with the Business (20 seats), Premium Economy (28 seats) and Economy (210 seats). The exciting development will be the first time in more than 50 years that India and Uganda will be connected by a non-stop air service