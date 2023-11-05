Another earthquake, measuring 3.6 in magnitude, shook the Nepal in the early hours of Sunday

Kathmandu: While Nepal is still grappling with the devastating earthquake that has resulted in over 157 fatalities, another earthquake, measuring 3.6 in magnitude, shook the Himalayan nation in the early hours of Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 04:38:20 (IST) at the depth of 10 km, 169 km NW of Kathmandu, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 04:38:20 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 83.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 169 km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal,” NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).