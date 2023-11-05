Berhampur University Hosts National Conference on Post-Genomic Biological Science

The “Biological Sciences in Post-Genomic Era (NCBSPGE-2023)” National Conference, jointly organized by the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Zoology, commenced at Berhampur University on November 3, 2023. This two-day event witnessed the participation of seventeen distinguished academicians and scientists from across India, who graced the occasion with plenary and invited lectures. The conference’s Chief Guest, Prof. B. Ravindran, Former Director of DBT-Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, honored the inaugural session, which was presided over by Prof. S. K. Baral, the Vice Chancellor in charge.



The dais was adorned with other esteemed guests, including Prof. A. N. Misra, Former Vice Chancellor of Khallikote University, and Prof. Durg Vijai Singh of Central University South Vihar, Gaya. The roster of distinguished speakers included Dr. Manish K. Pandey, Principal Scientist at ICRISAT, Hyderabad, Dr. P. Gangashetty, Global Lead and Principal Scientist in Pigeonpea breeding at ICRISAT, Hyderabad, Prof. Pradip K. Naik from Sambalpur University, Dr. Jose Sebastian from IISER, Berhampur, and Dr. Vivek Tiwari, also from IISER, Berhampur.



These experts delivered insightful lectures on various themes of the conference during the first day. Prof. Jogeswar Panigrahi, Head of the Department of Biotechnology and the Convenor of the event, along with Dr. P. K. Dixit as the Co-Convener and Dr. Tapan Kumar Barik as the Organizing Secretary, were also present on the dais.



Prof. B. Ravindran, the Chief Guest, emphasized the pivotal role of the younger generation in mastering key techniques and developing products for the benefit of humanity in his address. The lectures centered on the role of genomics exploration in molecular diagnostics, drug development, and genomic-assisted breeding for the sustainable growth of the biotechnology industry in India.



A total of 121 paper presenters, including national delegates, participated in the conference. The event featured eight technical oral sessions held over two days and a poster session on the second day. Each technical session was divided into two concurrent sessions, fostering lively discussions and thoughtful deliberations on topics relevant to the post-genomic era.









