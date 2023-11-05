Campaigning for Mizoram Assembly Elections & first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls to end today

Campaigning for Mizoram Assembly elections and the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will come to an end this evening. Mizoram will go for a single phase of Assembly polls on November 7 to elect 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Counting will take place on December 3. In Chattisgarh, electioneering will end in 20 Assembly constituencies where voting is to be held on 7th November. In the Maoist-affected Bastar division of the state, many polling parties are being airlifted to polling booths through helicopters.

Akashvani correspondent reports, that out of the 20 assembly constituencies where voting is to be held under the first phase in Chhattisgarh, 12 are in the Maoist-affected Bastar division. 2900 polling booths have been established in the Bastar division. Of these, 650 are sensitive. This time 196 polling booths have been shifted for security reasons. Apart from this, 126 polling booths have been opened in such villages, where in this election people will get the facility to vote in their own village for the first time after independence. The process of sending polling teams to remote and the Maoist affected polling booths in the Bastar division has started. For the 150 most sensitive polling booths, polling parties are being sent by helicopter.