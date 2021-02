Koraput: Andhra Pradesh Holds Panchayat Elections In Disputed Kotia Region Despite Odisha’s Request Not To Conduct Polls .

Andhra holds panchayat elections in Odisha’s Patuseneri under Pottangi block in Koraput dist, arranges vehicles for voters; despite Pottangi BDO and Tehslidar’s interference, hundreds of voters queue up at polling stations. The voting has reportedly begun from 6.00 AM. It will conclude at 3.00 PM.