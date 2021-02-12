Khelo India to be held without disturbing pre-booked tourist accommodation at Gulmarg : Dir Tourism

Srinagar: This has reference to the news item which has appeared in section of the local Print & Electronic Media and Social Media, wherein a communication from District Administration, Baramulla has been quoted for cancellation of Pre Booking accommodation at Gulmarg in view of the upcoming Khelo India Games being organized between February 25 and March 2, 2021.

It is clarified that the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir in consultation with stakeholders including District Administration Baramulla, J&K Sports Council and Hoteliers Club, Gulmarg had deliberated upon the issue in series of meetings wherein a mutually agreed formula was devised to ensure that the requisite accommodation is made available for the Khelo India participants and others without disturbing the tourists facilities.

It has been the consistent endevour of the Tourism Department to ensure that while we promote tourism through different mediums including holding of mega sports events like Khelo India, at the same time the Department is committed to ensure that the tourists are provided hassle free facilities and also best hospitality after taking on board all the stakeholders like hoteliers, travel agents and others.