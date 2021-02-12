Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, delegation of All J&K Panchayat Conference call on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Andrabi discussed with the Lt Governor a number issues of public importance pertaining to revival of tourism industry in J&K with the promotion of spiritual and adventure tourism, restructuring of J&K Waqf Board with new guidelines & mega-revival & developmental Plan for Sufi Shrines in J&K, constitution of Hindu Shrines Management Board in Kashmir and re-organisation of Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

The Lt Governor assured Dr. Andrabi that all her valuable points and suggestions would be taken into consideration and urged her to continue her sustained endeavours for advancement of public welfare.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All J&K Panchayat Conference led by its Chairman, Sh. Shafiq Mir also called on the Lt Governor and put forth issues and demands related to the smooth functioning of PRIs. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that UT government is working on many fronts to strengthen the PRIs for a vibrant and effective grass root democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, and the suggestions put forth by the members of the delegation would be looked into earnestly.