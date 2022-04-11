Andhra Pradesh: CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reconstituted State Cabinet, inducting 14 new faces and 11 retained

Hyderabad: In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy today reconstituted the State Cabinet, inducting 14 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his old team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the State Secretariat in the Capital City of Amaravathi. No one from the Legislative Council has been inducted into the Cabinet.

The latest Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion’s share of 10 berths going to Backward Classes. The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous.

Senior politician and veteran Legislator Dharmana Prasada Rao from north coastal AP, Srikakulam has also been taken into the Cabinet. Of all the 26 Districts in the state, at least seven did not find any representation in the new Cabinet. The ruling YSR Congress described it as the ‘Social Cabinet’, with about 70 percent representation to the BCs including SC, ST, and minority communities. When Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his first Cabinet in June 2019, he announced that he would undertake a revamp after two and half years (Dec 2021) and bring in 90 percent new faces, retaining only 10 percent. Eleven of the previous Ministers have been brought back, who were made to resign on 7th of this month.

While interacting with the AIR, NEWS, Velagapudi, Buggana Rajendranath, Adimulapu Suresh, and Usha Sricharan expressed their happiness after the swearing-in ceremony and said, they will do their level best in the given portfolios. Both Rajendranath and Suresh are from the old Cabinet, Usha Sricharan is the new face in the new Cabinet. Botsa Satyanarayana, who represents Cheepurupalli Constituency in Vizianagaram District in North Coastal AP holds the key for the party in north Andhra. The party decided to re-induct him after considering all the parameters and keeping in view the 2024 elections. Along the same lines, strongman politician, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has considerable weight in the District as well as in some segments of neighboring Nellore and Ananthapur and is thus given a chance in the new Cabinet.