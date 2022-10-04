Andaman and Nicobar Command observes Hindi Pakhwada

New Delhi : Andaman and Nicobar Command observed Hindi Pakhwada in the month of September, 2022. A number of competitions were conducted to promote the awareness about the use of Hindi in official works. All the components of Andaman and Nicobar Command held various competitions during the Hindi Pakhwada.

A large number of personnel participated in Essay writing, Noting & Drafting, Poem recitation, Debate competition, General knowledge, Vocabulary test etc., and displayed keen interest in communicating in Hindi.

All four Component Commanders (Army, Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard) of Andaman and Nicobar Command encouraged their respective services to earnestly promote Hindi in day-to-day office correspondence throughout the year. Prize and Certificates were given to the winners and participants of all competitions held during the Hindi Pakhwada fortnight.