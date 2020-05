Angul: Ananya Mahila Mandal Jagannath Area set up piyao at Balanda. The visitors were served with cold drinking water, watermelon, sprouts, lassi to beat the scorching summer. The piyao was inaugurated by Smt. Sandhya Brahmapurkar, President Ananya Mahila Mandal. All necessary precautions like masks, sanitizers, social distancing were taken care of while serving the visitors.

Related

comments