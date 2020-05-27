PFC to provide lunch to Doctors and other Medical Staff engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: In yet another step to battle COVID-19 pandemic, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) , central PSU under Ministry of Power and India’s leading NBFC, has tied up with TajSats, one of Asia’s largest food companies, to provide hygienic and nutritious food to frontline COVID warriors. As part of this endeavor, PFC will provide packed lunch boxes to Doctors and other Health Medical Staff engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.

Under this initiative, the company has provided financial assistance of ₹ 64 lakh (approx.) to Taj STATS for supply of high-quality and hygienic food (Packed Lunch box) to the Doctors and Medical Staff of Dr. RML Hospital on daily basis for a period of 60 days commencing from 25th May 2020.

The Ministry of Health has selected Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi as one of the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 where doctors and other health staff are providing round the clock medical and other health services to COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, PFC has contributed ₹ 200 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the battle against COVID-19. The employees of PFC have also come forward for the cause and have donated their one day salary to PM CARES Fund. Further, PFC has contributed ₹ 50,00,000 (₹ Fifty Lakhs only) each to the District Collectors of Siddharth Nagar and Bulandsahar in Uttar Pradesh along with ₹ 50,00,000 (INR Fifty Lakhs only) to Indian Red Cross Society to provide medical equipment in Kota, Rajasthan.

