Jaipur: The Rajasthan authorities are conducting over 16,000 coronavirus tests daily and the capacity will be ramped up with the establishment of more laboratories in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a COVID-19 molecular laboratory at the Jaipur National University hospital through a video conference, Gehlot claimed that the state government has made concerted efforts to prevent the infection spread.

