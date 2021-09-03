Amazon Pay UPI celebrates 5 crore customers

Chennai: Amazon Pay announced that 5 crore customers are now using Amazon Pay UPI. To celebrate this milestone, Amazon Pay is offering daily rewards through the month of September to all customers using Amazon Pay UPI for shopping, paying bills, paying at online merchants and sending money to their contacts.

Commenting on this milestone, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO and VP Amazon Pay said, “Our mission is to make paying for anything trusted, convenient and rewarding. We are excited by the rapid adoption of UPI, which now enables customers to do much more with their Amazon app beyond shopping. We are humbled to serve millions of our customers and merchants through UPI and play a key role in accelerating the Government’s vision of a less-cash India.”

Customers are using the Amazon app to pay at 2 crore local shops by simply scanning any UPI QR code. In the last one year, over 75% of our customers using Amazon UPI have come from tier 2 and 3 cities, showing the growing reach of UPI. Besides local shops, customers can now use Amazon Pay inside the Amazon app to recharge their phone, DTH, send money to contacts, pay salaries to household help, pay for shopping on Amazon.in, and a whole lot more.