PVR Cinemas marks its debut in Jamnagar, ‘World’s Oil City’

Jamnagar: PVR Cinemas, the leaders in Indian film exhibition industry announced the opening of its First Cinema in Jamnagar and the 15th property in Gujarat, today with its 100% vaccinated staff. As part of its expansion strategy in tier II and tier III markets, PVR Jamnagar Cinema located at ‘JCR – The Entertainment World’ is designed to offer an enhanced and modern cinematic experience to match the rising aspirations of audiences in smaller towns. The new 3-screen multiplex is equipped to offer a hygienic, safe and secure cinematic experience along with new-age technological solutions, curated food offerings and modern interiors to address the out-of-home entertainment needs of people. With the opening, PVR’s total screen count in Gujarat stands at 68 screens across 15 properties, augmenting its presence to 247 screens in 59 properties in Western India.

Located in Jamnagar, home to the world’s largest oil refinery, the Cinema brings the best in class movie watching experience closer to the residents of the city. The multiplex is situated at one of the biggest entertainment hubs in the city, ‘JCR – The Entertainment World’, an ideal stopover to relax and rejuvenate. The 3-screen PVR property is spread over an area of 30,000 sq. ft. and can house up to 706 audiences. Additionally, the new property in the city is integrated with modern in- cinema technologies like 2K RGB Laser projection system, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and next generation 3D system, ensuring excellent visual and sound experience for an enhanced cinema-viewing experience.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. said, “PVR has been at the forefront of enhancing cinema-viewing for all audience segments for over two decades now in India. We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the best cinematic experience in these regions and improve cinema penetration in inner pockets of the country. Further, through our presence in tier II and tier III cities, we aim to empower our patrons with choice, convenience and comfort.”

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said, “We are pleased to launch our first PVR property in Jamnagar. The 3-screen Cinema is specially designed keeping in mind the requirement of the discerning patrons of the region exploring world class out-of-home entertainment experiences. The new multiplex will be the first theatre to feature recliners in all auditoriums in Jamnagar along with cutting-edge technology and superlative hospitality.”

He added, “We are excited and happy to bring the modern cinema experience to smaller markets.

It is one of our key objectives and we are certain patrons will enjoy the PVR experience at their doorstep.”

In order to minimize human contact, digital transactions have been enabled via e-wallets. To further facilitate paperless movie ticket purchases at the box office, QR codes that can be scanned to enter the cinema will now be sent to customers’ phone. One can also pre-book meals from the dedicated ordering and pickup counters via the PVR app to ensure social distancing. Use of UV cabinets to sterilize all food packaging, Installation of fiber and glass shields, social distancing marked queuing are some of the safety protocols that have been adopted. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as laid down by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will be strictly adhered to as part of normal safety and hygiene standards.

With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2021-22 to expand its presence in every corner of the country with 849 screens at 177 properties in 72 cities (India and Sri Lanka).