OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News Odisha records 41% growth rate in GST collection in August with collection of Rs 3317.55 crore during the month against Rs 2348 crore collected during last August September 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bhubaneswar: Odisha records 41% growth rate in GST collection in August with collection of Rs 3317.55 crore during the month against Rs 2348 crore collected during last August. State GST collection during August 2021 is estimated Rs 956.47 crore