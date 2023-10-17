AM/NS India’s Digital Skill Centre inaugurated at Barbil

Barbil : A Digital Skill Centre set up by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) was inaugurated by Padma Shri Dr. Tulasi Munda on October 16, 2023 at Thakurani, Barbil. Aligned to the Skill India Mission, it is an initiative under “Daksh”, the flagship CSR project of AM/NS India for skill development.

In partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), AM/NS India aims to make local youths employable by upskilling and offering jobs post training in IT-ITes job roles of Domestic Data Entry Operator and Domestic IT Helpdesk Attendant. In the first year, 200 students will be imparted classroom and practical training in the centre along with industrial visits and soft skills to enhance their employability skills. A minimum of 70% of trainees will be given employment opportunities as part of the MoU signed with NSDC. Orion Edutech is the training partner for the project at Barbil.

In Odisha, in addition to its existing skill centre at Paradeep, AM/NS India will shortly come up with two new centres in Keonjhar and Kendrapara.

Present at the inauguration were Mr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Mines Manager, AM/NS India, Mr. Goura Charan Patra, Training and Placement Officer, Barbil ITI College, Mr. Ramakrishna Bhuyan, Labour Enforcement Officer, Barbil, Mr. Ashok Jha, Head of Department, English, Barbil College, Mr. Tapas Kumar Panda, Lead CSR, AM/NS India, Thakurani Mines, Mr. Sarnajit Mukherjee, Associate General Manager, Orion Edutech and Mr Souvik Chakraborty, Senior Manager, Operations Orion Edutech. More than 100 people of the region attended the function.

On the occasion Dr. Tulasi Munda, said “This is an appreciable initiative of AM/NS India to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities to the local youths. It will transform the lives of the tribal youths positively and propel the growth of the Nation. I urge maximum youths of our region to participate and benefit out of this scheme.”

Mr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Mines Manager, AM/NS India said, “Daksh is one of the flagship projects of AM/NS India and it will be creating a pool of skilled youths in our locality to meet the industry needs. This will help them with employment opportunities, thereby improve the status of living of the impacted families.”