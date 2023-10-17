AU Small Finance Bank & Kiara Advani ask “Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi” extending the Badlaav Humse Hai brand campaign

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s largest SFB and a name synonymous with innovative banking solutions and customer-centricity, expands its brand campaign, Badlaav Humse Hai, under a tactical theme of “Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi”.

The campaign encompasses thought-provoking messaging across three distinct product themes – Savings Accounts, Current Accounts, and Video Banking for complete banking, each designed to empower customers with choice, convenience offered through technology led solutions. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is the creative agency of the campaign.

Leading Bollywood female actor Kiara Advani’s continued brand association with AU Small Finance Bank adds a touch of warmth and youthfulness to the campaign. Her versatile persona embodies the bank’s commitment to understanding and catering to the diverse needs of its customers. The campaign features her as a solution provider towards banking related matters, celebrating the ever-increasing empowered financial decision making by women in India.

In a world where traditional banking norms often confine customers, AU Small Finance Bank champions banking that adapts to individuals and businesses while staying within the regulatory guidelines. The campaign’s overarching message is clear: it’ s time to rethink on your existing banking solutions and embrace Badlaav that cater to evolving needs.

Speaking about this new campaign, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Extending from our previous brand campaign ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’, which garnered immense appreciation and amplified AU SFB brand presence, we are delighted to launch this latest brand campaign. AU has always believed in capturing customers imagination and challenging the status quo to deliver what they actually desire. This new brand campaign reflects that ideology and is tailored to resonate with the evolving aspirations of our customers. Recognizing the paradigm shift in role of women in financial decision making, we are elated to continue with Ms. Kiara Advani personifying our brand ethos. Our vision transcends beyond conventional banking—we are here to give complete banking through financial journeys that are convenient, accessible, modern, and attuned to the customers’ requirements. Our message is to empower every individual with banking like never before. The ‘Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi’ campaign celebrates that change that redefines banking.”

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi & Publicis Worldwide India, added “AU Small Finance Bank has had an incredible journey over the last six years and gained the trust of millions. It’s the largest SFB in the country. Our philosophy of being the agent of change in the banking industry is at the heart of our success. This campaign builds on the philosophy of ‘Badlav Humse Hai’ and highlights the superior quality of AU Bank’s products which are designed keeping the consumer pain points in mind. It also urges consumers to question their banking choice. AU SFB is already a respected bank. Now, we have to build a powerful brand that will resonate with millions of Indians and transform their banking experience.”

The campaign is strategically crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country highlighting the monthly interest payment with competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% per annum on Savings Account, complete business banking solutions starting with a feature-loaded current account and state-of-the-art AU 0101 Digital Banking platform with 24×7 Video Banking to provide branch-like experience.

The campaign will broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience, and consolidating AU SFB’s position as the first preference of customers.