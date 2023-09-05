AM/NS India organises anti-dengue drive in Barbil

Barbil : To combat the threat of mosquito-borne diseases and promote good health and wellbeing of the local communities, under Project Aarogya, AM/NS India (ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India) has started an anti-dengue drive. The campaign involves fogging, anti-larva spray and door to door awareness by distributing informative leaflets. The drive will cover Dalki village, ward no. 2 and 3 of Barbil Municipality and Thakurani village of Deojhar panchayat to sensitize the people on the spread, control, and treatment of dengue. Additionally, distribution of 1,000 mosquito nets is also going on as part of this initiative.

On August 28, 2023, a Dengue Awareness van was flagged off in Dalki village of Barbil municipality by Mr. Pramod Mishra, General Manager, Thakurani Iron Ore Mines, ArcelorMittal, Mr. Abhisek Panda, Executive Officer of Barbil Municipality, Ms. Babirani Mohanta, Ward 2 Councillor, in the presence of community members and employees of the company. This event also served as an awareness platform for the villagers on the risks and prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

Ms. Babirani Mohanta appreciated the efforts of AM/NS India and the company’s commitment towards improving community health and wellbeing. She called on the villagers to maintain cleanliness in individual households and surrounding areas to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR AM/NS India said, “AM/NS India is working actively for the well-being of its peripheral communities. With rapid rise in dengue across the country, AM/NS India has partnered with District Health Department to create awareness and control the spread of dengue in Barbil. This is our third year of anti-dengue intervention in Barbil.”