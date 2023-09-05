Subarnarekha Port organises Multi-Specialist Health Camp in Baliapal

Bhubaneswar : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) marked a noteworthy landmark in its commitment to community engagement by organizing a Multi-specialist Health Camp on August 31st, 2023. The event, which took place at Deula, Cyclone Shelter, Baliapal, targeted one of the most tribal family-prevalent Gram Panchayats within the port’s operational area. This initiative was made possible with the generous support of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF).

A team of medical specialists in the fields of Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology diagnosed and provided treatment to approximately 600 patients hailing from 6 different villages in the region. This health camp aimed to address the healthcare needs of the local community, particularly those in tribal areas.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of the Saroj Kumar Pila, Sarpanch, Deula and Diptili Das, Panchayat Samiti (PS) Member of Deula, along with Sushant Kumar Mishra, Executive Director, SPPL. Both the Sarpanch and PS Member expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the organization of the health camp, recognizing its significant impact on the lives of the tribal community residing in the Gram Panchayat. They also extended their gratitude to SPPL for its dedication to the welfare of the community and requested the continuation of such development activities and programs for the progress of the Gram Panchayat.

SPPL remains dedicated to its mission of making a lasting difference in the lives of the people of Balasore. Through the Multi-specialist Health Camp, it aims to establish a healthier and more resilient community.