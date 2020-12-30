Always feel proud to fly National Flag: Naveen Jindal

Barbil: Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal said that National Flag is the highest and most recognizable symbol of national pride and he always feels proud to fly it. Shri Jindal told this on the occasion of hoisting the Tricolour on a newly built 50ft high flagpole in the pellet plant premises in presence of senior officials and employees.

In his address Shri Jindal said, “There should be no specific occasion to fly the national flag. We all Indians can fly it proudly adhering to the Flag Codeof India. For this I had fought a long legal battle and I am happy to win it for my country people at the end”.

He added, “National Flag symbolizes unity, brotherhood and instills the deepest sense of patriotism. The flag has been designed to represent non-violence expressed through real communal unity and non-violent labour.”

On the occasion tricolor wristbands were distributed among the employees to flaunt the pride for being Indian.

Shri Jindal wished the employees a prosperous new year and gave a call to glorify Indian products to build an Atma-nirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).

