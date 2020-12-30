Induction of Indigenous Bridging System into the Indian Army

New Delhi: In continuation of efforts towards Atmanirbharta andin close coordination with the private industry and DRDO, the Indian Army has inducted three sets of 10-metre short span bridges, which were formally handed over on 29 December 2020 at the Talegaon facility of Larsen & Toubro Limited.

The equipment will meet the important requirement of providing mobility to own forces by speedy bridging of gaps during operations.

This accomplishment is a step towards weaning away our armed forces from foreign manufactured equipment with the the Bridge indigenously designed, developed and delivered as per schedule. All stakeholders have put in concerted efforts to overcome challenges and realise the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government, which aims to ensure self reliance and self sufficiency in meeting the defence needs of the Indian Army.

Related

comments