All weather Road to Kurunti Village in Dhenkanal by Tata Steel BSL inaugurated

Narendrapur: A cement concrete road for Kurunti village under Odapada block of Dhenkanal district built by Tata Steel BSL was inaugurated today. Shri Mahesh Sahoo, Honb’le MP, Loksabha, Dhenkanal, Smt Simarani Nayak, Honb’le MLA, Hindol inaugurated it in the presence of Shri Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Steel BSL.

Shri Manikanata Naik, Chief, Corporate Services, Shri Dibyahas Ray, Head, CSR, Tata Steel BSL, Shri Priyaranjan Mahunta, Chairman, Hindol Block, Shri Pankaj Pradhan, Sarpanch Kusupanga, Shri Chakradhara Parida, Sarpanch Nuagaon, other officials of the company and local villagers were also present on the occasion.

Commending Tata Steel BSL for the initiative Shri Sahoo said, a long standing demand of the villagers has been fulfilled with the construction of the road and wished the locals of the area to benefit from this.

Speaking on the occasion Smt Nayak said, such rural infrastructures projects are need of the hour as the road will provide a safe way of commuting for the locals. She urged the villagers to make best use of the same and also shared opinion on the other developmental issues of the area.

Thanking the villagers, local administration and public representatives for their cooperation and support to complete the project and other CSR activities of the company Shri Pandey said, Tata Steel BSL is committed for taking proactive steps towards the socio-economic development of the region. Along with rural infrastructure, interventions in sectors like education, health, livelihood, women empowerment will continue in days to come.

Constructed as part of the steel major’s CSR initiatives for better rural infrastructure around the plant, this 1.5 Kilometre road will provide a safe and all-weather better access to NH 55 to around 6000 people of the area. Built a cost of Rs 2 crore along with the road, a 700 metres long drain has also been constructed.

Last year, Tata Steel BSL had dedicated a 5.5 Kms long road, built at a cost of Rs 5 crore connecting Sarpa village, behind the plant, to NH 55 benefitting around 12,000 population.

