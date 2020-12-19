Ministry of Food Processing Industries signs a Joint Communique and 5 MoUs with Ministry of Tribal Affairs, TRIFED, ICAR, NSFDC, NAFED and NCDC

New Delhi: Ministry of Food Processing Industries signeda Joint Communique with Ministry of Tribal Affairs and 5 MoUs with TRIFED(Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India ), ICAR( Indian Council of Agricultural Research), NSFDC(National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation), NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. ) and NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation) defining convergence mechanism in implementation of PM FME scheme. Further, the MoFPI signed an agreement with Union Bank of India as nodal bank for PM FME scheme. In another meeting chaired by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for FPI, 231 ODOP of 15 states and UTs were approved.

During the signing of MoUs, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Shri RameswarTeli, MoS, MoFPI were also present.

Shri Tomar said that these MoUs would help in providing employment and improving quality of life through schemes of the Government in priority areas. He added that the foremost priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is- SabkaSaath, SabkaVikaas. Small businesses cannot progress without the help of government therefore it is important that they get the support of government. He added that MoFPI has made efforts to work in synergy with various departments for the benefit of common man. PM FME scheme has total outlay of Rs 10,000 crores. He expressed hope that all organisations would function in a better way through these MoUs and people will get trained and would come forward for food production. Shri Tomar added that awareness about Vocal for Local is rising and today’s event is a welcome step in this direction.

Shri Gehlot said that inthis scheme, Rs. 800 crores will be available for scheduled caste people who will benefit hugely and would move forward in the direction of becoming Atmanirbhar. Shri Munda said that it is a great opportunity to make the country strong in view of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Shri Teli said that these 5 MoUs will open new avenues and would lead to greater coordination and team work.

The joint communique would enable easier identification of

Tribal enterprises and groups in food processing sector including minor forest produce. MoU with TRIFED would help in branding of food products made by tribals under ‘TRIFOOD’. MoU with ICAR would help in sharing food processing technolofy, packaging and machinery developed in various organisations. MoU with NSFDC would enable capacity building, training, research and development of SC entrepreneurs, SHGs and other groups in foor processing sector. MoU with NAFED would help in developing new brand for ‘ NAFED FOOD’ products. NCDC MoU would help in preparing projects and detailed project reports of members of cooperative societies in food processing sector. Union Bank of India would help in transferring the subsidy recevied from Centre and states into loan accounts.

Smt Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Secretary, MoFPI, Shri Deepak Khandekar, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shri Maoj Joshi, AS, MoFPI, Shri Trilochan Mahapatra, DG, ICAR, Shri S K Narayan, CMD, NSFDC, Shri K.T. Channeshappa, Executive Director, Shri Vinod Kumar Patnaik, General Manager, Union Bank of India, and Shri Amit Bhatnagar, Deputy General Manager, TRIFED were present in the event.

IMEC (Inter Ministerial Empowered Committee) meeting- 231 ODOPs of 15 states/UTs were approved in the IMEC virtual meeting under chairmanship of Shri Tomar and in the presence of Shri Teli.

