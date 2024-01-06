All India Rose Convention and Rose Exhibition Kicks Off At KIIT

Bhubaneswar : The 40th All India Rose Convention and Rose Show got off to a colourful start at the KIIT campus with the unveiling of four new varieties of rose.

Four new rose varieties – Lord Jagannath, Lord Lingaraj, Sephali, and Radha – were unveiled by Chief Guest Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

In his speech, Dr. Samanta highlighted the profound significance of the rose, tracing its origins 3.3 million years back and acknowledging its revered position as the king of flowers. “The beauty and vibrancy that flowers, especially roses, bring to our lives cannot be overstated. They bring smiles and happiness,” he remarked, revealing his fondness for flowers and the enchanting rose. In her speech, Smt. Saswati Bal said, flower brings happiness in our lives. Whenever we are in stress, only flowers can reduce our stress.

The three-day convention is a collaborative effort of the KIIT Rose Society, in association with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Orissa Horticulture Society, and Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Government of Odisha.

A mega rose show has also been organised at KIIT Campus-7, exhibiting potted roses of different varieties, colours, and fragrances. The rose exhibition is open for the public from 9 am to 6 pm on the 6th and 7th of January. The exhibition ground will also feature a display of potted foliage and flowering plants from industries and corporate houses.

Vice President of India Rose Federation Mr. N K Dadlani expressed gratitude Dr. Samanta for hosting the event at the KIIT campus, acknowledging the beauty of the campus, and making the event the best so far. Secretary of the Odisha Rose Society Mr. Hemant Kumar Pal, Organising President Mr. Sudarshan Panda, and others spoke at the event.