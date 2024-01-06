Range of policing and internal security issues under discussion at All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2023 being held at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend all important sessions in the conference today and tomorrow.

The three-day Conference was inaugurated by the Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. The Conference is being held in hybrid mode with DGsP/IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 Police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country. A wide range of policing and internal security issues including Cyber Crime, Technology in Policing, Counter Terrorism challenges, Left Wing Extremism, and Prison Reforms are being discussed at the conference.

Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws. Further, the Conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI and Deepfake and ways to deal with them. The Conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year.