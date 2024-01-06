Animesh Jain appointed as Regional Executive Director for NTPC’s Coal Mining Division

Ranchi :Shri Animesh Jain has been elevated to the post of Regional Executive Director (Coal), NTPC Limited w.e.f January 1,2024. As head of the Coal Mining Division of NTPC, he shall be responsible for all the coal mining projects located in the States of Jharkhand, Odisha & Chhattisgarh and Coal Mining-HQ at Ranchi. Shri Jain continues to be Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NTPC Mining Limited (NML), Subsidiary of NTPC Limited.

Under his able leadership of Shri Jain, NTPC Coal Mining group has registered a stellar performance, registering a growth of 73% Year to Year (YTY) in Coal Production during April ’23 to December ’23 from its four operational mines and recording a growth of 83% (YTY) in coal despatch for the same period.

Shri Jain is leading the transfer of coal mining business from NTPC to NML and has signed the Deed of Adherence with the Ministry of Coal for the same to augment the coal producing capacity, NML has won the first commercial coal mine of North-Dhadu (Eastern part). By adding the new mine to its portfolio, NML has taken a step forward to reach the target of achieving the capacity of 100 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.

In his illustrious career spanning over 32 years of experience, Shri Jain has made outstanding contributions to the power sector and has also worked extensively in business development both in India and abroad, merger and acquisitions, risk management, strategic management, corporate affairs.

Shri Jain also served as Managing Director of Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) in 2020-21 and continues to be a board member till date. Prior to assuming the role of Managing Director at BIFPCL, he was responsible for establishing operations of NTPC Limited in Myanmar.