Siyaram’s National Blind Cricket Tournament Set to Begin at Historic Brabourne Stadium on January 10, 2024

Mumbai : Siyaram Silk Mills Limited, a beacon of innovation and excellence in India’s fashion industry, proudly announces the 10th edition of the National Blind Cricket Tournament, commencing on January 10 at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

This year, the tournament will feature eight esteemed teams from across the nation – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Goa. These teams represent the pinnacle of skill and determination in the world of visually impaired sports, showcasing that physical limitations are no barrier to achieving greatness.

“We at Siyaram’s have always believed in breaking barriers and setting new standards. This tournament is a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity in sports and our continuous effort to empower all segments of society. It is an honor to support these incredible athletes who inspire us with their resilience and passion.” said Mr. Ramesh D. Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills Limited.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Poddar, Siyaram’s has grown into one of India’s most reputable men’s fashion conglomerates since its establishment in 1978. With marquee brands like Oxemberg, J. Hampstead, Mozzo, Ethnair, and the Italian fashion brand Cadini, Siyaram’s have become synonymous with quality and style, making internationally renowned designs accessible to the Indian market.

The inauguration of the tournament will be graced by the presence of Mr. Ramesh Poddar and Sanjay Bansode, Minister of Sports, and Youth Welfare, marking a significant moment in promoting inclusivity and excellence in sports.

Apart from its commercial success, Siyaram’s has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Indian textile industry. Mr. Poddar, revered for his ethical and visionary leadership, has been instrumental in shaping industry standards and policies. His commitment to social responsibility is evident in Siyaram’s various initiatives, including providing healthcare assistance to cancer patients, access to education for underprivileged children, and upskilling the tailoring community.

As the 10th edition of the National Blind Cricket Tournament kicks off, Siyaram invites sports enthusiasts to join in witnessing the incredible journey of these talented athletes. Their story is not just about cricket; it is about overcoming challenges, breaking barriers, and the triumph of the human spirit.