Aladdin’s musical score will send you on a nostalgic trip!

The 1992 animated feature of Aladdin is something which is stuck to every millennial's childhood. It was one of the best-selling soundtrack albums last year and had won Academy awards, Golden Globe Awards and Grammy award. With songs like "A Whole New World", "Prince Ali" and "Jump Ahead" being very close to the heart of the fans, Disney decided to bring back to original composer Alan Menken for the live-action remake of the film.

Alan Menken, an Academy and Grammy award winning composer, songwriter and musician, wrote and composed over 37 tracks for the film! His award winning track ‘A Whole New World’ received two new versions. The in-movie version was sung by the lead actor & actress of the film, Mena Massoud along with Naomi Scott and the end credits version of the track was sung by famous British singer Zayn Malik and American singer Zhavia Ward.

Apart from making revamped version of his classic songs, Alan also brought in fresh new songs. The song ‘Speechless’ which is a major highlight in the soundtrack for the film, plays a very important role in the storyline as it showcases a major character development in Jasmine.

Actress Naomi Scott weighed in on her experience working with Alan and talked the song by stating “Well, of course the amazing Alan Menken who is the genius behind these classic songs. Disney enlisted him and Pasek & Paul who are amazing lyricist and songwriters. So, that kind of force of a team to create this new speechless which is so powerful and obviously I have a connection to that song just because the character of Jasmine, she goes through this arc of finding her voice. Yes, she is strong and she stands up for herself but it takes time. She is just not there at the beginning of the movie. I think that song is just the climax of- when she is like ‘Enough is enough! I have a choice here and I am going to speak out and it may hurt me, I may get backlash from that but I am going to do it anyway!’ I think that is a very relatable thing. It also a good message to put out there, it is so important that the people who can speak up, do. That is ultimately what that song is about!”

