Odisha State Open University Contributes Rs. 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Sambalpur: Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur has contributed Rs. 10 Lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to show solidarity with the Government in its fight against the spread of the Pandemic Covid-19. ‘The decision to make the contribution was taken by the University after the idea got overwhelming support from the Learners, Study Centre Coordinators and Members of the Board of Management’, informed Dr. Srikant Mohapatra, Vice-chancellor, Odisha state Open University. The Open University is collaborating with NIMHANS, Bangalore and VIMSAR, Burla for developing online modules for training of health workers, paramedic and general public to overcome mental stress and creating awareness about COVID-19. Some of these modules are going to be released on the Foundation Day of OSOU falling on 10th June.

OSOU has also actively participated in awareness campaigns for prevention of the spread of Corona Virus. The staff of OSOU recently under the banner of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan organised an awareness program in its adopted village Badasinghari for the prevention of the spread of the Corona Virus Disease by distributing masks, hand sanitizers, and essential grocery items along with sanitary kit from the contribution made by the staff members of OSOU. The efforts of the University has been appreciated by all its stake holders.

