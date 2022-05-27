Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ name changed to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Mumbai: The title of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’ has been changed the film is now called ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, according to a letter issued by Yash Raj Films.

The letter has been sent to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The move comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Shree Rajput Karni Sena, through Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra.

The letter reads: “We, Yash Raj Films Private Limited, have been one of the leading production houses and distribution companies since its inception in the 1970s and continue to grow as one of India’s largest film studios. We have produced some of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema and have goodwill from over 50 years in the entertainment industry.”

“We are committed to constantly creating and producing content for enjoyment of all audiences.”