Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar addresses 66th Lamp lighting ceremony at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s School of Nursing

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar addressed the Lamp lighting ceremony at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s School of Nursing for its 66th batch today. The Lamp Lighting ceremony formally recognizes the student’s entry into the nursing profession. She also awarded diplomas and meritorious certificates to the nursing students.

At the outset, Dr. Pawar thanked the hospital administration and staff for their wonderful work not just during COVID-19 pandemic but otherwise too. She said “it is a matter of pride that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in its centenary year of its establishment, and in Delhi, for the last 7 decades, has been making a great contribution to the service of the health of the common man.”

MoS had high praises for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s “cross subsidy” model which is an excellent follow-up example in the field of medicine, making health services accessible to all and can be replicated by other hospitals. Sir Gangaram hospital provides free and highly subsidized treatment to 2.5 lakh poor patients including medicine in OPD and provides IPD free treatment to about 7000 poor patients.

Signifying the crucial role played by the nursing fraternity, she said that “Nursing is an art, science and spirit that combines all aspects harmoniously. An educated nurse must also possess spiritual qualities in order to serve humanity by giving the patient remedial care and to meet their medical needs. Nurses are the foundation of hospitals and the most important link between a doctor and the patient. Nurses are the heroes who meet the needs of their patients, whether it is day or night.” “Nurses are the backbone of healthcare industry, which takes tireless care of all the needs of the patients. This is also seen during the COVID pandemic where the role played by nursing community in such difficult times is simply remarkable”, she added.

MoS further said that “A strong nursing sector is an essential requirement for a strong healthcare sector. By investing in nursing, better health services can be provided. This will lead to disease prevention which will help in achieving our objectives of universal health coverage.” She also emphasized that there are significant changes happening in the role of nurses, these changes would also improve their contribution internationally and that India’s nurses have always earned tremendous goodwill in all parts of the world.

Reiterating Government of India’s dedication for holistic development of health sector in the country, Dr. Pawar said that “under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, the Government is working towards robust healthcare ecosystem in the country and also emphasising on preventive care while also giving priority to modern treatment facilities. Efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors and nurses rapidly, besides taking the benefits of health facilities to the masses and reducing the cost of treatment of the poor.”

Dr. Pawar congratulated the graduating girl students and wished them a glorious future and continued success in their academic and professional endeavours. She hoped that all will work together in a dedicated manner for serving the needs of this nation and its citizens.

The lamp lighting ceremony is an important event where the lamp symbolizes the light that a nurse becomes to her patient and a symbol of hope and comfort to those who are suffering. During this cerernony student nurses also took the pledge of service.

Dr. D.S.Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, and Trustee, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. S.P. Byotra, Vice-President, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ajay Swarup, Trustee, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Jayasri Sood, Trustee, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Smt. Uma Bhalla, Principal, School of Nursing along with teachers and students were present at the event.