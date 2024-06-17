Akasa Air expands global footprint; inaugural flight takes off from Mumbai to Riyadh

Mumbai: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, commenced operations in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, connecting it to Mumbai with daily direct flights. The inaugural flight on 15th June 2024 departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 2220hrs IST and is scheduled to arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 0015hrs AST. Riyadh is the second destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to be included in Akasa Air’s network and strengthens the airline’s presence in the region, providing reliable, affordable, and enhanced options for air travel on the route.

In an event held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, to flag off the maiden flight, a ceremonial lamp was lit by Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

As a rapidly growing financial centre, Riyadh has been witnessing a consistent uptick in business and MICE travellers from around the globe. The dynamic city offers a blend of ultra-modern and medieval architecture and is also emerging as an attractive destination for leisure tourists and culture enthusiasts.

Commenting on the destination launch, Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air, said “We are pleased to commence operations from Riyadh, our third international destination on our rapidly growing international network. The city’s flourishing trade prospects and dynamic tourist attractions have made it an increasingly popular destination for a variety of Indian travellers. The Government of Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking strategy to enhance the nation’s global air connectivity will further bolster air travel demand to and from the region in the coming years.”

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer further shared, “We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the commencement of services to Riyadh. The city holds immense potential as a tourist destination, and the launch of daily direct flights, connecting the city with Mumbai will enhance passenger and cargo capacity on the route, catering to the growing demand for trade and tourism.

Akasa Air has emerged as India’s most reliable airline in a short time. As we rapidly grow our global presence, we remain committed to taking the dependable and affordable Akasa experience to the world”.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Akasa Air added “We are excited to extend the signature Akasa experience to Riyadh, our third international destination. At Akasa Air, service excellence is in our DNA, and we have progressively introduced multiple customer-friendly offerings to ensure a warm and efficient flying experience. We are confident that travellers between Mumbai and Riyadh will appreciate the distinguished and diverse culinary options with our onboard meal service Café Akasa, and the fresh in-cabin experience that offers enhanced comfort and ample legroom, backed by the signature service delivered by our crew on board and on the ground”.

Offerings like Skyscore by Akasa and QuietFlights will further elevate the inflight experience of our passengers. Moreover, travellers who wish to explore Riyadh can choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices. Our category-redefining offerings have set new standards for air travel in India. As we expand our global footprint, we look forward to hosting an increasing number of travellers from across the world” he added.

Akasa Air forayed into international skies with the launch of operations to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on 28th March 2024. In May 2024, the airline announced operations from Jeddah. The launch of flights to Riyadh will provide further impetus to the Government of Saudi Arabia’s aim of enhancing global connectivity, tripling air passenger traffic and handling 5 million tons of freight by 2030. Akasa Air has also been granted traffic rights for three other international destinations namely Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Medina, and will continue to expand its global presence in the coming months.

The airline has introduced multiple quality products and differentiated services to ensure an inclusive, warm, and comfortable flying experience. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Travelers who wish to explore Riyadh can choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices. Skyscore by Akasa provides live scores of all major sporting events onboard, and the airline’s Quiet Flights experience offers a restful inflight environment on early morning and late-night flights. In addition, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for persons with visual impairment.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, and the airline has served over 10 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 25 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)