Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Charan Majhi holds meeting with Water Resources Department officers; directs timely completion of ongoing projects and to be in readiness for possible flood situation during monsoon Development Commissioner Anu Garg, who is also the ACS (Water Resources) and a team of officers present in the meeting.

