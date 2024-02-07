AIU-SSU-AADC offers Tech-based ADP in its first offering

· SSU is privileged to become one of the 10 centres- Prof. Kulkarni

Cuttack: Sri Sri University, Cuttack, Odisha is pleased to announce a significant opportunity for Higher Education Institutions worldwide. An online Administrative Development Program (ADP) focusing on ‘Smart Office Automation with Integration of Excel and MySQL’ is scheduled from 5th to 11th February 2024. The training sessions will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm online. This program is designed to empower faculty members, researchers, and administrative functionaries of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with cutting-edge tools, techniques, and insights that go beyond traditional research boundaries.

On the inaugural day of the online program, Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University, thanked AIU for considering the University to establish AIU-AADC which is privileged to be one of the 10 selected centers. Prof. B. R. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, commended the initiative of the team members of SSU and AIU and congratulated the Center. Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint Director of the Association of Indian Universities, emphasized the importance of technology in the proposed programs for both teaching and non-teaching faculty of HEIs. He expressed his pleasure over the commitment shown by Sri Sri University to best utilize the opportunity for strengthening HEIs of India. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, Director of HRDC and Nodal Officer of AIU-SSU-AADC, provided detailed insights into the center’s plans. Dr. Deepa Vinay, Executive Registrar, and Swami Satya Chaitanya, Director of Operations, Sri Sri University spoke about the importance of the center and the tech-based programme that it will offer. Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mohapatra, Director, IQAC has offered vote of thanks. He is also the resource person and curator of the 7-day online workshop.

The ADP aims to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of advanced techniques in Smart Office Automation with the Integration of Excel and MySQL. It will be facilitated by experts in the field, providing personalized guidance and mentorship throughout the program. The program is a joint certification from the Association of Indian Universities and Sri Sri University. 56 participants have enrolled in the Programme.

This initiative promises to empower faculty members, researchers, and administrative functionaries of Higher Education Institutions with the latest tools, techniques, and insights that transcend traditional research boundaries. The program will cover topics such as creating and maintaining databases, tables, and SQL, conceptualizing and implementing MySQL courses, importing, updating, and deleting records from tables (MYSQL), analyzing relational and logical operators, applying operators to data, and using string matching with the like operator in SQL (MYSQL). The program targets faculty members, researchers, and administrative functionaries of Higher Education Institutions.

The organizing committee includes patrons viz., Prof. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi. The inauguration was attended by Dr. Usha Rai Negi, Assistant Director, Research, AIU, Ms. Sonali Das, Coordinator- PR, and Mr. Kapil Rajwani, Technical Officer,SSU among others.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder and Lifetime President of Sri Sri University, inaugurated AIU-SSU-AADC on 9th November 2023. This center promises to make faculty and academic administrators in emerging tools to make their work smarter, better and establish themselves as valued professionals in HEIs.