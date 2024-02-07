Representatives of industries meet HLC on One Nation One Election; consultation process continues

New Delhi,7th February: High Level Committee on One Nation One Election, chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, today continued consultations with representatives of industries on the subject of holding simultaneous elections in the country.

A delegation of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), comprising of Dr Anish Shah, President, Shri Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Shri Anant Goenka, Vice President, Shri S K Pathak, Secretary General, Ms Jyoti Vij, Additional Director General and ShriAnshuman Khanna, Assistant Secretary General of the organization met and made a presentation before the Chairman HLC Shri Kovind and its members Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri N K Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission,Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, and Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

FICCI in their presentation, supported the concept of One Nation One Election, as multiple elections at various levels adversely impacts the ease of doing business and leads to a slowing down in decision making. FICCI further suggested that savings of expenditure from holding Simultaneous Elections in the Country can be utilized for government spending to further promote economic growth and livelihood generation.