Mumbai : Attributed to an AirAsia India Spokesperson: “AirAsia India is privileged to join hands with the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back stranded Indians as part of the repatriation efforts. Today, our maiden rescue flight under Operation Ganga, has departed from Suceava to New Delhi carrying over 170 guests safely. We look forward to supporting the Government’s effort in this noble cause with a few more evacuation flights.”

Related