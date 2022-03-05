Chingari powered by $GARI is thrilled to partner with Sunny Leone co-founded entertainment company Cloudwood for the ‘Future of Indian Artists’

New Delhi: The association between the two companies aims at exploring and identifying raw talents in India, grooming and enabling them to make a career for themselves in the entertainment

industry.

India, 4th March 2022: India’s leading homegrown short-video app, Chingari powered by $GARI and Cloudwood Entertainment – A digital artist marketplace, have recently announced their partnership on working together for the future of Indian artists. With this association Cloudwood Entertainment looks forward to exploring and identifying new talents across India that are present on the Chingari app. In this creative partnership, both the companies aim to handpick the talent who are passionate about the Entertainment industry and give them a platform to showcase their skills.

The entertainment industry has seen multi-fold growth ever since the pandemic. Newer avenues of entertainment like OTT platforms, short-video apps and social media platforms made their way into the industry and started generating engaging content for the consumers. While the OTT platforms generated content with many known faces in the frame, some new talents also got a platform to showcase their skills. Short video apps like Chingari and entertainment companies like Cloudwood are now working towards creating a lot more content with the newer talent in India- with the aim to give a chance to the upcoming artists who are passionate about the entertainment industry.

Co-founded by stalwarts like Anish Katyal, Rahul Sharma, Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber, Cloudwood Entertainment sees a great potential in Indians and believes that the country has many talented gems who are passionate about the industry but have not been discovered yet. The co-founders of Cloudwood believe that if given the right platform, these upcoming artists have the potential to change the future of the entertainment industry.

In this partnership, Chingari will provide a platform to its upcoming and talented creators who have the passion to entertain. These creators will then be appraised by the Cloudwood team to finally select the talents that can make a difference in the entertainment sector. The selected creators will be groomed by the Cloudwood team and will further get their support and network to make a place for themselves in the industry.

To test the waters, Cloudwood Entertainment had run #Babul contest (based on Babul song- Produced by Panache Entertainment) on Chingari app in December, and rewarded the top content generated by the creators of the app. On announcing this partnership with Chingari, the Co-founder of Cloudwood Entertainment- Sunny Leone said, “Cloudwood Entertainment is excited to partner with Chingari for the ‘Future of Indian Artists’. Cloudwood’s motto is to nurture raw talents and enable them to build a career in the Entertainment Industry. Through this collaboration with Chingari, Cloudwood aims to handpick the talent that is passionate about this industry and place them at the right spots.”

Further Daniel Weber exclaimed, “Cloudwood is looking at this association with Chingari as an opportunity to grow into a multi-fold where the companies would not only create meaningful content but also integrate Brands, Productions Houses, and Record Labels to find the right talent under one roof.”

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari app said, “We are thrilled to partner with Cloudwood Entertainment that share our mission to provide a great platform to the upcoming creators and artists. Looking at the ever-evolving entertainment space, we believe that newer talents who are successful in making a place for themselves in the industry receive a great welcome from the audiences of India. And we would like to give a platform/ opportunity to more such talents who have the potential to become India’s next superstar and can passionately entertain the viewers with their skills and art.”

“Chingari app is focused on collaborating with brands and companies that can provide an opportunity for our creators and the upcoming stars of India. Cloudwood Entertainment’s vison of grooming the rawest talents of our country and making them a household name is what we at Chingari stand for too. We are hoping to get a great response from our creators for all the activities that we execute as a part of this association”, remarked Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App.

Deepak further added, “Our recent initiative, Chingari Star Contest was also launched with the idea to explore and identify the greatest talents of India and give them the right platform. Along with getting a chance to showcase their talents, the winner of Chingari Star contest would also win a cash reward of INR 1 Crore.”