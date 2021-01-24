AirAsia India introduces flight from Bhubaneswar to Pune

Bhubaneswar: Committing to growth and enhanced connectivity, AirAsia India today commenced operations on a new route, connecting Bhubaneswar with non-stop flights to Pune and Kolkata 6 days every week. Shri Padmanabha Behera, Minister of Planning and Convergence, Commerce & Transport, Odisha was present during the lamp lighting ceremony of the inaugural flight I5-911 from Bhubaneswar to Pune at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. He was joined by Mr. Madhu Sudhan Padhi, Secretary – Commerce and Transport, Odisha, Mr. Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer – AirAsia India, Mr. S.K Rout, Joint General Manager(CNS), Mr. Salim Chaudhary, Head – Ground Operations, AirAsia India, Smt. D.S Jena, OAS(S) Joint Secretary to Government Commerce & Transport Department, Sri. P. Dalei, Under Secretary to Government Commerce & Transport Department and Mr. Srinivasan B, Station Manager – Bhubaneswar, AirAsia India.

Addressing the inauguration, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India said, “We are honored to have Shri Padmanabha Behera with us to flag off this new route. Bhubaneswar is a very special city for us as it was a part of our Umeed Ki Udaan initiative for which we had collaborated with the State Government and other individuals to help our migrant guests reach home safely. We now connect Bhubaneswar with all our four hubs New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata and are looking forward to strengthening the connectivity in the coming months.”