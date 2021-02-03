AIR Marshal Vijay Pal Singh Rana, VSM Takes Over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA)

New Delhi: Air Marshal Vijay Pal Singh Rana, Vishisht Seva Medal took overasAir Officer-in-charge Administration (AOA) on 01 Feb 21. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the Administration branch of Indian Air Force in Dec 1984.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the Air Marshal has held a number of coveted command and staff appointments.

The Air Officer has served as Principle Director Air Force Works, Commandant of the Air Force Administrative College, Senior Officer-in-charge Administration at Training Command and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Air Force Works). Prior to his present appointment, he was Director General (Administration) at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.

The Air Marshal is a Cat Aye Fighter Controller and was posted to Zambia inthe capacity of Air Advisor to Indian Military Advisory Team (IMAT) and instructor at Defence Services Command & Staff College (DSCSC), Lusaka, Zambia.

For his distinguished service, he was awarded with VishishtSeva Medal on 26 Jan 2014 by the President of India.