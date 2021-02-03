President of India to visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, 2021.

In the evening of February 4, 2021, the President will leave for Bengaluru. On February 5, 2021, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru. The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6, 2021, to inaugurate a Museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya. On February 7, 2021, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru. On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi.