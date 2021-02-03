Ronit Roy all set to enthral his fans with Shemaroo TV’s spine-chilling crime show – ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

New Delhi: Shemaroo TV, the Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment today, confirmed Ronit Roy as the face of their new original show, ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’. This exciting news was unveiled through a breath-taking official promo of the show that is sure to make your heart pound. After watching Ronit Roy’s brilliant performances in number of shows on television and films, fans are in for a treat with Shemaroo TV’s – Jurm aur Jazbaat.

The spine-chilling promo reveals the name of the show ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’ along with Ronit Roy as the face of the show where he takes the viewers through extraordinary stories that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

The official promo of the new Shemaroo TV Original can be viewed here:



Shemaroo TV is the flagship Hindi GEC from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment catering to the free-to-air segment. The channel offers complete family entertainment with shows that are specially curated, keeping in mind the taste and preferences of the audiences, ensuring the daily dose of entertainment is delivered to them at the comfort of their homes.