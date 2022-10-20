AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates World Osteoporosis Day

Bhubaneswar: Osteoporosis is a common problem after the age of 50 years. It is most commonly seen in postmenopausal women because of estrogen hormone deficiency. About 30% of patients are affected because of osteoporosis after 50 years. Osteoporosis incidence has increased in the post-covid era because of rampant steroid use, said experts on occasion of “World Osteoporosis Day” celebration today at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

To mark the occasion and raise awareness among people, the department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS Bhubaneswar today organised a public awareness campaign in the OPD premises today. The event was inaugurated by the Medical Superintendent Prof. Sachidananda Mohanty and Dean Prof. Prashant Ragahav Mahapatra.

There is low bone mass in osteoporosis and it is usually evaluated by a DEXA scan that measures the bone mineral density. All postmenopausal women and elderly man should undergo yearly BMD estimation using DEXA scan, said MS Dr. Mohanty.

Osteoporosis may lead to back pain, knee pain and can cause fracture after trivial fall. People should do regular exercise and take proper diet and medication to prevent osteoporosis. The elderly patients should be supplemented with calcium and vitamin D. If osteoporosis is detected they should be treated under doctor guidance, informed Dr. Mohpatra.

Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Professor in the department of Orthopaedics addressed the audience about the importance of public awareness about this silent epidemic. He said that women after the age 50 years are vulnerable to have osteoporosis and these females should undergo regular bone mineral density (BMD) estimation. Dr Gunjar jain (Assistant Professor, Dept. of Orthopaedics) talked about “what is osteoporosis”. Dr. Gurudip Das (Assistant Professor, Dept. of Orthopaedics), talked about “How to prevent falls in the elderly”. Dr Hrudeswar Behera (Senior Resident, Dept. of orthopaedics) talked about “lifestyle modification to combat osteoporosis”. Dr Sayantan Ray (Assistant professor, Dept. of Endocrinology) talked about “Fracture risk estimation” and Mrs Soumya Sucharita Prusty (Dietician, AIIMS Bhubaneswar) talked about “How to prevent Osteoporosis by taking appropriate diet”. Around 300 people attended the event. A free Bone Mineral Density check-up was performed on them, out of which 78 patients were found to have reduced bone mineral density and appropriate treatment was provided to them. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof Ashutosh Biswas, congratulated the Orthopaedic department for their endeavours to raise public awareness about such a serious health problem.