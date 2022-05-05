AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day

Hand Hygiene plays a crucial role in Infection prevention & control

Bhubaneswar: World Hand Hygiene Day has been celebrated today at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, Medical Superintendent, led the event with the members of Hospital Infection Control Committee & AIIMS Bhubaneswar Quality Council.

The event was attended by faculty members, nursing officers, senior officials, sanitary staffs and general public.

Dr Bijayini Behera, Infection Control Officer addressed the gathering about the importance of hand Hygiene in Infection prevention and control.

A selfie point and signature board was special attraction in the event.

The infection control nursing team & ANSs performed a dance with message of hand washing steps.

It was followed by Hand Hygiene Badge distribution and campaign by the Infection Control nursing officers in wards,ICUs and other areas of the hospital.

