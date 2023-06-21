AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga “Clinical Intervention of Yoga, need of hour”

Bhubaneswar : To make the healing process swift and better, clinical integration of Yoga is the need of hour. Managing stress to keep ourselves calm, Yoga is very helpful in post-surgery rehabilitation, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion of 9th International Day of Yoga. Through a message, Dr. Biswas has conveyed that AIIMS Bhubaneswar is also working on the processes for integrating Yoga with various departments to make the rehabilitation process better. Already, departments like Gastroenterology, Medical Oncology, General Surgery and Cardiology, have been integrated with Yoga in different treatment processes, added Dr. Biswas.

The 9th International Day of Yoga has been celebrated today by the department of AYUSH, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar at the Director’s Lawn. The event with the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” was attended by DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent(I/c) Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, HOD/AYUSH & SMO Dr. Prasanta Kumar Sahoo. Among others faculties, MBBS, Nursing, Para-medical students, officers, employees and public participated in the Yoga Day. While Yoga Instructor Santosh Kumar Sahu practised Yoga, Dr Subhashish Sarkar (Homeopathy) extended vote of thanks.

Similarly, department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine (CMFM) in collaboration with the department of AYUSH, observed International Yoga Day at Govt. High School, IRC Village (ward number 25), Nayapalli today. On this occasion, Dr. Swayam Pragyan Parida, Dr. Prajna Paramita Giri stressed on the importance of yoga in our life for improving mental health. Yoga Instructor Santosh Kumar Sahu demonstrated “Yoga Poses” to students and teachers. Pradeep Kumar Behera, Headmaster of the institute thanked the AIIMS for the event. Students and teachers eagerly participated in the event.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been taking all steps to promote Aayush among people. Also, the institute has started Yoga at the workplace to reduce stress and workload.