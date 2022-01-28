AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Bhubaneswar : 73rd Republic Day celebrated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar strictly following Covid protocols. Dean (Academic) Dr. Debashis Hota attending the ceremony as Chief Guest hoisted the National Flag. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Hota emphasised the importance of Indian Constitution and its effective implementation at grassroot level for wellbeing of general people. Dentistry Year Book-2021 prepared by Department of Dentistry of AIIMS Bhubaneswar released on the occasion. Deputy Director (Administration) Shri P K Ray expressing his gratitude to all called upon to put all effort for comprehensive development of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Among others AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof (Dr) Sachidananda Mohanty, Dean (Examination) Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Dean (Research) Dr. Binod Kumar Patro, Faculty In Charge PR Cell Dr. Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, College of Nursing Principal Dr. Asha P. Shetty, Financial Advisor Pramod Kumar Sahu and In-charge SE Chitta Ranjan Rout graced the occasion. Administrative Officer Dilip Kumar Pattnaik coordinated the whole event.

