JSPL Celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday at the O.P. Jindal School ground in Jindal Nagar following all the COVID protocols. JSP’s Angul location head and Executive Director (In-Charge) Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha unfurled the National Flag in presence of Executive Directors Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, O.P Jindal School Principal Mr. Atanu Rath and other senior officials of the Company.

On this occasion, Mr. Hridayaswar Jha greeted everyone and inspected the Guard of Honour from the Security Forces.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha remembered the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and told how our nation is having all the potential to become the world leader on every front. He also elaborated the achievements of the Angul unit and thanked each and every workforce for giving their best even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted how the CSR arm of JSP led by Mrs. Shallu Jindal extended its helping hands for the betterment of life of various people and society.

Mrs. Sangeeta Shama, Headmistress of O.P. Jindal School anchored the event and thanked everyone for joining the celebration.

The Republic Day was also celebrated at Dav-Savitri Jindal School and O.P. Jindal Community College, Angul.

At its Bhubaneswar Office, Mr. Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Head (Group CSR) unfurled the national flag and addressed the employees on the occasion of Republic Day.